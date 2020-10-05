Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Not Surprised by AIIMS Report Ruling Out Murder

An AIIMS forensic panel report doing the rounds in media suggests that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and the team of doctors examining his death on the behest of CBI has ruled out any foul play, poisoning or strangling, as alleged by the late actor's family and their lawyer Vikas Singh.

Moreover, the AIIMS report, which quotes Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is heading the forensic panel on Sushant's death, has conferred with Cooper Hospital's report on cause of death of Sushant as suicide. Even as the actor's family and their lawyer contested claims of the AIIMS report ruling out murder, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh reacted to AIIMS claiming Sushant's death a case of suicide.

Param Bir told media on Monday, "We are not at all surprised by this. It was the finding of the team of Cooper Hospital as well. All those who criticised our investigation without any information, going to different channels & making comments, I challenge them to reveal what they know as probe was entirely confidential. It was all about vested interests & a motivated campaign."

#WATCH We are not at all surprised by this. It was the finding of the team of Cooper Hospital as well: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on reports that AIIMS has stated it to be a case of suicide. #SushantSingRajputDeathCase pic.twitter.com/2L3MR9BsJW — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

All those who criticised our investigation without any information, going to different channels & making comments, I challenge them to reveal what they know as probe was entirely confidential. It was all about vested interests & a motivated campaign: Mumbai Police Commissioner https://t.co/lGrygcBcUl pic.twitter.com/Sy0CkWrnsh — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, another audio recording of AIIMS medical board chairman Dr Sudhir is doing the rounds in media, in which he claimed on record in August that Sushant's death was a case of murder. According to report, in the tape of his conversation with Republic TV, Dr Sudhir disclosed that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence.” He said it would be difficult for the AIIMS team to reach to a conclusion and also questioned why the Mumbai Police had conducted the post-mortem in a 'hurried manner'.

The CBI, which is investigating the matter, is yet to issue an official statement in the death of Sushant.