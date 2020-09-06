Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB Arrests SSR's Domestic Help Dipesh Sawant

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant in a drug related case in connection with the late actor's death. The NCB arrested Sawant on Saturday evening after revelations made by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chalraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the NCB got the custody of Showik and Miranda for four days till September 9. The duo was arrested after the agency obtained adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drugs case. Showik's arrest came after it was found that he used to order drugs from another arrested accused named Abdel Basit Parihar.

Parihar was arrested on Thursday evening and has been sent to the agency's custody till September 9.

An NCB official said that the agency will interrogate Showik and Miranda and also confront them with the other arrested accused. The official said that the duo will also be grilled over the information obtained by the agency from their laptops and chat records.

According to the NCB, Showik used to order marijuana from Parihar and pay him using Google Pay. The NCB had registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it about the drugs angle.

This followed the discovery of WhatsApp messages between Rhea and Shruti Modi, Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

The NCB is the third Central agency to join the probe into the death case of Sushant after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.