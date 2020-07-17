Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Police Record Statement of Actor's Psychiatrist

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist has been interrogated by the Mumbai Police investigating the actor's sudden death. The actor's mental health situation has been on discussion ever since the news of his death by suicide broke last month.

Sushant was consulting the psychiatrist since January this year. As per the prescription recovered from Sushant's room, he was taking the doctor's medicines until May. A couple of his friends testified to the same.

Times Now reported that the police are investigating the professional rivalry angle in his death case, to find whether or not nepotistic practices in Bollywood led the actor to this step.

#Breaking | Police has recorded the statement of Sushant's Psychiatrist, whom he had been seeing since January this year.TIMES NOW's Siddhant with more details on this. pic.twitter.com/IEw4iTvWrp — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 16, 2020

So far, more than thirty people, including Sushant's father, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, house staff, personal crew, friends and several honchos from the film industry have been interrogated.

Meanwhile, Rhea shared a social media post on Thursday in which she is made a request to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant's death by suicide.

The actor's body was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and many political figures and celebrities from the entertainment industry, like Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, Dr Subramanian Swamy and people from Sushant's hometown in Patna, Bihar, have urged the Maharashtra government and other concerned people to order a CBI enquiry into his death.