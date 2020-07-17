MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Police Record Statement of Actor's Psychiatrist

Pic credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Pic credit: Dabboo Ratnani

Mumbai Police summoned the psychiatrist Sushant Singh Rajput was consulting since January this year to investigate the professional rivalry angle in his death case.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Share this:

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist has been interrogated by the Mumbai Police investigating the actor's sudden death. The actor's mental health situation has been on discussion ever since the news of his death by suicide broke last month.

Sushant was consulting the psychiatrist since January this year. As per the prescription recovered from Sushant's room, he was taking the doctor's medicines until May. A couple of his friends testified to the same.

Times Now reported that the police are investigating the professional rivalry angle in his death case, to find whether or not nepotistic practices in Bollywood led the actor to this step.

So far, more than thirty people, including Sushant's father, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, house staff, personal crew, friends and several honchos from the film industry have been interrogated.

Meanwhile, Rhea shared a social media post on Thursday in which she is made a request to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant's death by suicide.

The actor's body was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and many political figures and celebrities from the entertainment industry, like Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, Dr Subramanian Swamy and people from Sushant's hometown in Patna, Bihar, have urged the Maharashtra government and other concerned people to order a CBI enquiry into his death.

Next Story
Loading