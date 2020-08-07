Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Doesn't Provide Property Documents to ED

Actress Rhea Chakraborty,accused of abetting Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, appeared in the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday. The actress is under investigation after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her accusing her of cheating and criminal conspiracy apart from abetment of suicide.

ED is expected to question the actress about her friendship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them and record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is expected that the ED's line of questioning would revolve around Chakraborty's income, investments, business deals and professional deals and links. A property located in the Khar area of the city, linked to Chakraborty, is also being probed by the ED for the source of its purchase and ownership.

According to CNN News18, the actress refused to give her property documents to the ED. She reportedly told ED that her property documents were with her Chartered Accountant (CA) Ritesh Shah, who denied the statement. However, Rhea later said that she had forgotten where she kept the documents.

Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, the Enforcement Directorate is also questioning her brother Showik Chakraboty, her CA Ritesh Shah and Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi in connection to a money laundering case related to the deceased actor.

Rhea, via her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, had requested for the postponement of the ED summon until the Supreme Court hearing, which was denied. She had filed a petition in the apex court, seeking the transfer of an FIR filed, by Sushant's father against her, from Patna to Mumbai.

The CBI on Thursday took over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, officials said Thursday. The case will be probed by a special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, they said.

While the Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into the death of Sushant, the Patna police had registered a case on a complaint from Sushant's father KK Singh against Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, and common friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.