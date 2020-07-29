Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Files Plea Seeking Transfer of Investigation to Mumbai

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, the actress has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer, has confirmed the same.

Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged the FIR with Bihar Police on Tuesday against Rhea and six others, including Rhea's family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the bereaved father's complaint on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI. The IGP added that a four-member team has left for Mumbai to investigate the charges levelled by the complainant.

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the late actor's family was not satisfied with the way Mumbai Police were investigating his alleged suicide case, and therefore, got an FIR registered in Patna, Bihar.

Singh has accused Rhea, a TV and film actress, of having befriended Sushant in May, 2019 with a clear intent to use his good contacts for the advancement of her own career. Singh wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred.

He also claimed that Rhea created "distance" between Sushant and his family.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest: I Hope It Happens Fast

The actor, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.