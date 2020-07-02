Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Be Questioned By Mumbai Police

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon be called for questioning in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, confirmed a well-placed police source. A summon asking Bhansali to appear before the police in next couple of days has been sent.

The source also said that Shanoo Sharma, casting director of the Yashraj Films, will also be called for the second round of questioning. She was called to the Bandra police station for the first round of questioning on June 28.

"Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, was questioned at Bandra police station," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) to IANS earlier.

She had worked with Sushant in Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! backed by Aditya Chopra's production banner.

Actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will also be invited by the police to record their statements, according to the source. They have been talking about the late actor in their social media posts and interviews.

Shekhar Kapur had announced a film titled Paani with Sushant some years ago, but it was later shelved.

Previously, Sushant's close friend Rhea Chakraborty was also quizzed by the Bandra police for more than ten hours in connection with the late actor's death by suicide case.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant's family members had gone on record with the information that they might have in relation to the case. Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi and Radhika Nihalani from his PR team were also questioned by the agencies.

Sanjana Sanghi, the actress who worked opposite Sushant in his last film Dil Bechaara, also went to the Bandra police station on June 30. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant’s body was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).