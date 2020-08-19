SC Orders CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Asks Maharashtra Govt to Assist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was court-ordered CBI probe and that there is no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this.

It also clarified that registration of the FIR at Patna was legally valid and adhered to the principles of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Therefore, the court added, the recommendation made by the Bihar government for a CBI investigation was also proper and valid.

Reading out the operative part of the 35-page judgment, Justice Roy also said that Maharashtra government must comply with the orders since it is a court-ordered probe.

About the inquest proceedings conducted so far by the Mumbai Police, the court directed that all pertinent documents must be handed over the CBI henceforth.

The top court delivered the verdict on a plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai. Rajput, 34, was found dead inside his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.