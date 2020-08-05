Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Top Cop’s Testimony Raises Doubts About Troubled Family Relations

Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly not on talking terms with his brother-in-law and when Sushant’s sister and her husband paid a visit to Mumbai in February. The actor's brother-in-law made Bandra police send a message across to Sushant about their arrival. Also, a message from his brother-in-law, claiming that Sushant had stopped taking his calls and had also asked his manager to do the same, has surfaced. These details have emerged from the testimony of a top IPS officer in Mumbai.

DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya, who was approached by OP Singh (senior IPS Officer and brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput), broke his silence and divulged the details of the conversation between him and OP Singh, to CNN News18.

In an exclusive conversation, Paramjit Dahiya said that when OP Singh and his wife were on a personal visit to Mumbai in the first week of February, OP Singh asked DCP Dahiya to send a police person from Bandra to Sushant, to inform him about their arrival. The detailed message, a copy of which is in possession of CNN News18, said, “May like to ask SHO Bandra to connect to Sushant’s manager Siddharth, a Delhi College graduate and Sushant’s classmate, and intimate him about travel to Mumbai and stay at Land’s End.” Dahiya responded to this message sent on 5th February at 3.21 pm as, “Noted, Sir.”

When questioned about why a person would want to intimate his brother-in-law through police, Dahiya said, “Ït seemed unusual. But he is a senior IPS officer. How can I counter question him? We acceded to the request.”

Later in the month of February, OP Singh forwarded another message to Paramjit Singh Dahiya. According to the officer, this was the message OP Singh had sent to Sushant, and had then been forwarded to DCP Dahiya.

Also Watch Enforcement Directorate Summons Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant's Death Probe | CNN News18

The message read, “Enjoyed some good street food in Patna. Had gone there to deliver a talk to police officers. People in your family are worried about your health. They think that you have been pinned down by manipulative people who are medicating you wrongly and subjecting you to food and sleep deprivation to keep you demoralised and under control. They are blowing your money and misusing your contacts. They have purged your team of your loyalists and are controlling your ecosystem to harm you. They want me to intervene. I tried but you didn’t let me. You don’t take my call and perhaps have asked Buddha not to do either. It sounds like open hostage taking and daylight robbery. I am keeping DCP Bandra posted about the matter. In case things go wrong, police should know what was it all about. As a grown-up, you have to take your decisions and responsibility for their outcomes. I find nothing wrong with u except the company you keep and choices you make.”

Read: Here's What Sushant Singh Rajput's Family 'Informally' Wanted From Mumbai Police