Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande Share Heartfelt Posts

News18.com | August 7, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
Event Highlights

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for about eight hours and 30 minutes at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty for the questioning. The actress reportedly failed to provide her property documents before the ED despite the agency's reminder about the same two days back. According to ED sources, she responded to most of the questions posed to her by saying that she was unable to recall the sequence of events. Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah were also summoned by the ED for the questioning.

The ED has also asked the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 8. The ED had rejected Rhea's earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till the Supreme Court hearing. Rhea, via her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, had requested for the postponement of the ED summon until the Supreme Court hearing. She had filed a petition in the apex court, seeking the transfer of an FIR filed, by Sushant's father against her, from Patna to Mumbai. Many caveats were filed in the court against the petition and now, the court will have a second hearing next week.
Aug 7, 2020 9:39 pm (IST)

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ankita Lokhande has posted a heartfelt message on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Believe you both are together ❤️

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Aug 7, 2020 9:36 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted a message for the fans of the late Bollywood actor on Instagram.

Aug 7, 2020 8:45 pm (IST)

The entry of CBI has brought focus on many aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. From call records to transaction records, everything is under scanner.

Aug 7, 2020 8:42 pm (IST)
Aug 7, 2020 7:56 pm (IST)

Here are the visuals of Shruti Modi, the former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, leaving the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai. 

Aug 7, 2020 7:52 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and Rhea Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah have left the ED office. They were summoned by the ED today for questioning in connection to a money laundering case related to the deceased actor. Rhea and her brother Showik are still at the office.

Aug 7, 2020 7:38 pm (IST)

Supreme Court fixes date to hear Rhea Chakraborty's petition. Tentaively her case may be listed on Aug 11.

Aug 7, 2020 7:25 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Doesn't Provide Property Documents to ED

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, refused to give her property documents to the agency saying that she forgot where she kept them.

Aug 7, 2020 7:12 pm (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty and her CA have failed to give property documents to the Enforcement Directorate. It was day before yesterday that ED had asked the actress for these documents. 

Aug 7, 2020 6:58 pm (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty refuses to give property documents to the ED. The actress says the documents are with her CA, while he says they are with Rhea. After thorough interrogation, Rhea says she doesn't remember where she kept the documents. 

Aug 7, 2020 6:45 pm (IST)

CNN-News18 accesses Rhea’s brother’s bank statements.Statement proves money transferred from Sushant’s account.

Aug 7, 2020 6:32 pm (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 accesses bank statement of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. Bank Statement proves that money was directly transferred into his bank account from the account of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Aug 7, 2020 6:20 pm (IST)

Actor Nasir Abdullah tell CNN-News18 that it doesn’t look very possible that Rhea Chakraborty would have made this much of money to have that many of properties.

Aug 7, 2020 6:11 pm (IST)

Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, today, the Enforcement Directorate is also questioning, her brother Showik Chakraboty, her CA  Ritesh Shah and Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi in connection to a money laundering case related to the deceased actor.

Aug 7, 2020 5:55 pm (IST)

Speaking to CNN-News18, lawyer Prateek Som says more than a month has passed in this case and more than 56 statements have been recorded but not a single FIR has been registered by Mumbai Police:

Aug 7, 2020 5:40 pm (IST)

As per sources, these are questions posed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Rhea Chakraborty that she couldn't answer:

1. Why was her father's address same as the company?

2. How did Rhea fund the purchase of properties?

3. What are Rhea and Showik's role in the companies?

Aug 7, 2020 5:32 pm (IST)

CBI reaffirms jurisdiction to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case. It has told Supreme Court that they have correctly taken over the probe.

Aug 7, 2020 5:20 pm (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been under interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate for over four hours. According to ED sources, she has been responding to the questions posed to her by saying that she cannot recall the sequence of events.

Aug 7, 2020 5:08 pm (IST)

Union Govt moves SC in an impleadment application asking to be made a party in the ongoing case filed by Rhea Chakrabarty seeking transfer of probe from Bihar to Mumbai. DoPT which had issued the notification for CBI probe says it is a necessary party in the case.

Aug 7, 2020 5:03 pm (IST)

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor RheaChakraborty, who accompanied her for the questioning this morning, had left the Enforcement Directorate office for a brief time. Now, he has arrived at the ED office again.

Aug 7, 2020 4:53 pm (IST)

Mumbai Police has now reacted to Rhea Chakraborty's call records which showed that the actress recently spoke 5 times to the DCP. The DCP said that these calls were made post Sushant Singh Rajput's death and were related to the probe. 

Aug 7, 2020 4:44 pm (IST)

Call records show that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput only 147 times in 6 months.

Aug 7, 2020 4:30 pm (IST)

As per Rhea Chakraborty's call records accessed by CNN-News-18, the actress was constantly in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput's staff. 

Aug 7, 2020 4:15 pm (IST)

As Rhea Chakraborty is being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency is expected to question the actress about her friendship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them and record her statement under the PMLA. It is expected that the ED's line of questioning would revolve around Chakraborty's income, investments, business deals and professional deals and links. A property located in the Khar area of the city, linked to Chakraborty, is also being probed by the ED for the source of its purchase and ownership.

Aug 7, 2020 4:03 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares Cryptic Post: Be Careful Who You Mess With

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a cryptic quote on her social media platforms saying people should think about the consequences before messing up with someone.

Aug 7, 2020 3:53 pm (IST)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, quarantined in Mumbai after arrival to oversee probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to return to his home state. Talking to the media, Tiwari said, "I would say I wasn't quarantined, the investigation was quarantined. Investigation of Bihar Police was obstructed."

Aug 7, 2020 3:48 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a CBI or NIA probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "strangers" are "unnecessarily" coming when his father is pursuing already pursuing the case. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian junked the PIL filed by Mumbai-based law student Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey on the issue.  "Deceased father is pursuing the case. There is no reason that he will not pursue it properly. You are an stranger in this matter and you are unnecessarily coming in this. We will not permit this," the bench said. 

Aug 7, 2020 3:37 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Who Is Shruti Modi Accused In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case?

It has emerged that Shruti Modi is the former manager of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Aug 7, 2020 3:26 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday posted a cryptic quote on her social media platforms saying people should think about the consequences before messing up with someone. Sushant was found dead inside his Bandra residence on June 14. The post featured an image of Lord Shiva and read, "Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don't know who protects them in the spiritual world."

Aug 7, 2020 3:17 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Rhea Spoke to Shruti Modi, Mahesh Bhatt Multiple Times In Last 6 Months, Suggest Call Records

The call records also suggested that Rhea Chakraborty was in constant touch with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, with whom she spoke at least more than 300 times in the last six months.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande Share Heartfelt Posts

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who came to Mumbai to supervise the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe, to be released from quarantine. The BMC allowed Tiwari to leave the quarantine Centre on a condition that he would leave the city before the seventh day of his arrival, i.e. August 8, stating that "a quarantine is not mandatory for a short stay."

The CBI on Thursday took over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, officials said Thursday. The case will be probed by a special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, they said.

While the Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into the death of Sushant, the Patna police had registered a case on a complaint from Sushant's father KK Singh against Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, and common friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

