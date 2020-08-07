Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande Share Heartfelt Posts

Read More

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for about eight hours and 30 minutes at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty for the questioning. The actress reportedly failed to provide her property documents before the ED despite the agency's reminder about the same two days back. According to ED sources, she responded to most of the questions posed to her by saying that she was unable to recall the sequence of events. Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah were also summoned by the ED for the questioning.The ED has also asked the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 8. The ED had rejected Rhea's earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till the Supreme Court hearing. Rhea, via her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, had requested for the postponement of the ED summon until the Supreme Court hearing. She had filed a petition in the apex court, seeking the transfer of an FIR filed, by Sushant's father against her, from Patna to Mumbai. Many caveats were filed in the court against the petition and now, the court will have a second hearing next week.