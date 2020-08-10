Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Leave ED Office

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide, has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that the media is "unfairly" targeting her. In the affidavit, Rhea said that she has been declared a convict by the media trials. She also said that she had no objection if the apex court would transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but the ongoing media trial against her should be stopped. Rhea, along with her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty, is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case linked with Sushant's death.
Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani also arrived at the ED office in connection with a money laundering case that stems from the complaint filed by the late actor's father with the Bihar police in connection with his death. On the other hand, the CBI will record the statement of Sushant's family members. The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty, has also sought time from Sushant's family members for the same.
Aug 10, 2020 9:24 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty has left the ED office in Mumbai after many hours of questioning. She, along with her brother and father, has reached the ED office around afternoon.
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Rajput's father, has responded to the reports that CBI is recording his client's statement. He said, "I can't comment on that. CBI has to do its own job. I have no control over what it does. If CBI wants to examine the complainant, then, they are within their rights to do so."
While referring to Rhea, he said, "If media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood & it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems."
Aug 10, 2020 7:55 pm (IST)
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday tweeted that, according to ambulance staff who carried the body of Sushant Singh Rajput to hospital from his residence, the feet of the late actor was twisted below the ankle.
CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR’s body to the hospital, SSR’s feet was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Case is unravelling!!
In a fresh affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Rhea Chakraborty has stated that she has no objection if the apex court would transfer the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI.
Aug 10, 2020 3:39 pm (IST)
Rhea files fresh affidavit in SC
Rhea Chakraborty has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that the ongoing "media trial" against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be stopped. She also said in her affidavit that the investigations are still going on but she is being blamed in the case by the media.
Aug 10, 2020 3:27 pm (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, who has accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor's suicide, too filed a reply affidavit before the Supreme court in which he defended the Bihar Police action and accused the Mumbai police of negligence. He contended that Chakraborty's plea was "infructuous" as the CBI had taken over the case.
A team of the CBI agency officials is likely to visit the residence of Sushant's brother-in-law in Haryana's Faridabad to record the statement of K.K. Singh and his daughter Rani Singh.
Aug 10, 2020 2:56 pm (IST)
In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in response to a petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR, lodged against her by the Bihar police on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's father, to Mumbai, the Mumbai police said the CBI should have waited for the apex court decision in the matter before registering the case.
Aug 10, 2020 2:49 pm (IST)
Opposing a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Mumbai police told the Supreme Court on Saturday that it was carrying out an impartial investigation in the matter and alleged that that the registration of an FIR by Bihar Police was "politically motivated" and violated the principle of federalism.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not share good relations with his father, saying, "his father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput)."
Aug 10, 2020 2:43 pm (IST)
According to CBI sources, a team of the agency officials is likely to visit the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law in Haryana's Faridabad to record the statement of K.K. Singh and his daughter Rani Singh. Singh has been for the past few days staying with his daughter and son-in-law O.P. Singh, who is also Faridabad's Commissioner of Police, as per IANS.
Aug 10, 2020 2:23 pm (IST)
Siddharth Pithani reaches ED office
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with a money laundering case linked with the actor's death. He has said in various news channel interviews that he was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when the 34-year-old actor was found dead.
Taking up Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for hearing on August 5, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had asked all parties to file affidavits explaining their stand. In its affidavit, the Bihar Police accused the Mumbai Police of “obstructing” the Sushant Singh Rajput case probe and “siding with” Rhea Chakraborty.
Aug 10, 2020 2:06 pm (IST)
The Centre on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to be impleaded in a pending petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the investigation in a case lodged in Patna over his death to Mumbai. In its application, the Centre informed the court that the CBI had taken over the probe and “that on the transfer of investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, it is clear that the Union of India is a necessary and proper party to the present proceedings."
Aug 10, 2020 1:51 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday shared a picture of a note which she claims was written by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, expressing his gratitude for certain things in his life. Chakraborty (28) also shared through her advocate Satish Maneshinde a photograph of a water sipper, which is a piece of movie merchandise from Rajput's 2019 film "Chhichhore". "The only property of Sushant that I possess," she said in a message sent along with the photo to the media.
Rhea Chakraborty has shared screenshots of the conversation she had with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which the now late actor also expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka, calling her "evil" and "manipulative."
Aug 10, 2020 1:34 pm (IST)
The CBI acted swiftly on a reference from the government in Bihar, the home state of Sushant Singh Rajput, where his family had lodged an FIR against the late actor's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Patna police had registered the FIR under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide, among others. The case has gone to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government which has been forwarded to the agency by the central government.
Aug 10, 2020 1:33 pm (IST)
The Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be probed by CBI's special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre.
Aug 10, 2020 1:16 pm (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has defended himself over his statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Speaking to CNN-News18, Raut said, "I haven't spoken about the family. I have stated facts in public domain..if what I'm saying is not true let that be denied." Raut earlier said that Sushant was not on good terms with his father.
Rhea Chakraborty shared her alleged WhatsApp conversations with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which the late actor had called his sister "manipulative." Now, Kamya Panjabi has hit out at Rhea.
Aug 10, 2020 12:56 pm (IST)
The CBI to record the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's family members. The premiere agency has sought time from them for the same. The CBI on August 6 took over the investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
Aug 10, 2020 12:51 pm (IST)
Sanjay Nirupam, the former Congress MP, has slammed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for making "an insensitive" statement on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Raut said that Sushant was not on good terms with his father. Raut also claimed that Sushant's father's alleged second marriage was not acceptable to the late actor.
शिवसेना के सांसद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत के परिवार के बारे में ओछी बातें कर रहे हैं हर परिवार की कुछ कहानी होती है। शिवसेनावालों की भी बहुत है। लेकिन सुशांत की मृत्यू एक संवेदनशील विषय है। शिवसेना को संवेदनशीलता दिखानी चाहिए,न कि टुच्चापन।#SushantDeathMystery
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirit has shared a throwback picture of her late brother with their father KK Singh. She wrote, "Our Dad... the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. He is our strength, our pride!! #OurDadIsTheBest #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus."
Sushant's sister defends family over Rhea's WhatsApp chat claims
Sushant Singh Rajput's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti has denied Rhea Chakraborty's allegations that the late actor and his elder sister Priyanka were not on good terms. Shweta Singh Kirti posted videos on Facebook and Instagram of an interview where Sushant Singh Rajput is heard saying he is close to his sister Priyanka. "I'm close to everybody, but one of my sisters is very close to me because she gets me. The kinds of things we think are very similar," Sushant says in the video.
Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday shared alleged screenshots of WhatsApp messages to back her allegations that actor Sushant Singh Rajput had expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka Singh's behaviour towards her. In more WhatsApp messages, Rhea Chakraborty alleged Sushant Singh Rajput was worried that Priyanka had been trying to influence a guy named, Sid, to drive a wedge between the couple. Sushant seemed to be referring to either his sister's husband Siddharth or his friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.
Aug 10, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case on Thursday and named as accused the same people. KK Singh also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of his son.
Aug 10, 2020 11:55 am (IST)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani to appear before it on Saturday in connection with the money laundering case that stems from the complaint filed by the late actor's father with the Bihar police in connection with his death. Pithani, an IT professional, is stated to be out of Mumbai at present and may appear before the agency today. He has said in various news channel interviews that he was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when the 34-year-old actor was found dead.
Rhea's former manager Shruti Modi also reached the ED office on Monday for the second round of questioning. The ED questioned Showik for about 18 hours on Sunday. Officials said Showik's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was asked about his personal businesses, income, investments and financial dealings with his sister and Sushant. He was grilled by the agency for a few hours on August 7 as well. On the same day, his sister the prime accused in the case, Rhea (28) was questioned by the agency for the first time for about eight hours.
Rhea has been accused by Sushant's father of abetting his son's suicide and she had initially refused to appear before the agency citing her appeal pending before the Supreme Court that is slated to be heard on August 11. Sushant's 74-year-old father KK Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Rhea, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case on Thursday and named as accused the same people.