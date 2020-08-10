Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Leave ED Office

Aug 10, 2020 8:32 pm (IST)

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Rajput's father, has responded to the reports that CBI is recording his client's statement. He said, "I can't comment on that. CBI has to do its own job. I have no control over what it does. If CBI wants to examine the complainant, then, they are within their rights to do so."

While referring to Rhea, he said, "If media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood & it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems."