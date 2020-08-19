Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: We Will Cooperate With CBI, Says Maharashtra Home Minister

MOVIES

Event Highlights

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates | Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government will cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case following the Supreme Court's verdict on Wednesday morning. The apex court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance. Sushant's family also issued a statement, thanking his millions of fans worldwide following the SC's decision. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also hailed the Supreme Court's judgement upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case at Patna to the CBI. The CBI has already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will begin its investigation in the case in Mumbai. The team, comprising two SPs and one investigating officer, will reportedly reach Mumbai tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was court-ordered CBI probe and that there was no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this. It also clarified that registration of the FIR at Patna was legally valid and adhered to the principles of the Criminal Procedure Code. Therefore, the court added, the recommendation made by the Bihar government for a CBI investigation was also proper and valid.
Aug 19, 2020 7:39 pm (IST)

CBI had reportedly written to BMC commissioner seeking permission to visit Mumbai over Sushant Singh Rajput's probe. Now the commissioner has reacted to it.

Aug 19, 2020 7:00 pm (IST)

Meetu Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, feels with CBI taking over the death probe of her late brother on the directive of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the fight for justice has just begun. "CBI finally. I will always be grateful for the persistent love and support you guys have been bestowing endlessly on our family in the toughest times. Thanks for loving my brother, for being his warriors in order to bring him Justice and keeping humanity alive," Meetu Singh tweeted from an unverified Twitter account on Wednesday.

Aug 19, 2020 6:36 pm (IST)

Soon after the Supreme Court paved the way for a court-monitored CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his father on Wednesday clarified that only he is the "legal heir" of the deceased actor. In a statement to the media, Krishna Kumar Singh, father of the late Bollywood actor, said, "It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professionals came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent."

Aug 19, 2020 6:21 pm (IST)

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to order a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "We welcome judgement of Supreme Court and we will provide whatever cooperation is needed by the CBI. It is a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation."

Aug 19, 2020 6:08 pm (IST)

Speaking to CNN-News18, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said, "According to the family, the case was just not progressing. Bihar police were not getting cooperation from Mumbai police. There was a feeling of helplessness. I hope some of the crucial evidence have not lost."

Aug 19, 2020 5:51 pm (IST)

Actor Parag Tyagi is among celebrities who are happy that the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He says it is the first step towards real justice. Parag was Sushant's co-actor in the daily soap "Pavitra Rishta" about a decade ago, and he hopes that the truth behind the late actor's death on June 14 comes out soon. "CBI inquiry is necessary. Somewhere there is a catch, Sushant was a very strong man. I knew him very well. His fans, family have the right to know the truth. They deserve to know the truth. Now with the CBI enquiry, it's the first step towards real justice," Parag told IANS.

Aug 19, 2020 5:33 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has issued a statement, saying that nobody else can claim to be his son's lawyer or chartered accountants to manage his estate as only him and his daughters will henceforth represent Sushant's estate.

Aug 19, 2020 5:11 pm (IST)

Mallika Singh, niece of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, ordering a CBI probe into the death of late actor. "Where there is a will, there is a way. Despite all the odds, one significant step. Rest peacefully, Gulshan mama, all of us are here for your justice. Har Har Mahadev #CBITakesOver," Mallika posted on her verified Instagram Stories page on Wednesday afternoon.

Aug 19, 2020 4:48 pm (IST)

Actor Shekhar Suman says the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a vindication of truth. He feels the CBI is going to have a tough task investigating the case all over again.

Aug 19, 2020 4:33 pm (IST)

Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Tisca Chopra and Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that has ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court has asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Aug 19, 2020 3:55 pm (IST)

After hearing the Supreme Court's decision of a Central Bureau Investigation into Sushant's death , choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who was a close friend of the actor right from his struggling days as a background dance told IANS that he is confident that the truth will come out and justice will prevail now. "I have heard about the court's decision and I am very happy today. It is very good. Aage bhi ladenge, aage tak jayenge. (We will keep fighting, will go forward)," Ganesh said.

Aug 19, 2020 3:48 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's family released a statement after morning ruling of the Supreme Court that ordered a CBI probe into the death of the late actor. Along with a thank you note for fans and well wishers for their support, the statement read, "Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy."

Aug 19, 2020 3:41 pm (IST)

The CBI will seek details of the autopsy report, crime scene photographs from the Mumbai Police and the same will be shared with the forensic experts posted at CFSL, reports IANS. The CBI may also probe that why the Mumbai Police did not act on the complaint of the actor's family made on Whatsapp in the month of February this year. The Mumbai Police officials are also said to be examined by the CBI SIT. 

Aug 19, 2020 3:33 pm (IST)
 

Take a look into the implications of SC verdict of CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death for Mumbai Police, Bihar Police, Maharashtra govt and Bihar govt.  

Aug 19, 2020 3:24 pm (IST)

Following is the chronology of events in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI.

Aug 19, 2020 3:16 pm (IST)

 "According approval" to the ongoing CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the "unnatural death" of "talented actor" Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court said that any other case lodged in the matter will be probed by the premier agency itself.A fair, competent and impartial investigation is the "need of the hour", the top court said, holding that the CBI probe is "lawful" and the Bihar government was "competent to give consent for entrustment of investigation to the CBI". 

Aug 19, 2020 3:06 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput (L), Sushil Kumar Modi News18.com Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 2:48 PM IST The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea…

Aug 19, 2020 2:58 pm (IST)

Sushant's Sonchiriya actor Ranvir Shorey said he's pleased with SC's verdoct of CBI probe into the death of the actor.

Aug 19, 2020 2:50 pm (IST)
Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman Hail SC Decision in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation after Supreme Court's decision.

Aug 19, 2020 2:42 pm (IST)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who is also an actor welcomed the Supreme Court order paving the way for a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying it is the victory of justice. The North East Delhi MP had earlier sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. He had also met Rajput's father and other family members at their Patna home in June.

Aug 19, 2020 2:35 pm (IST)

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who had also paid a visit to Sushant's house in Patna days after his demise, has said that "the soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI."  

Aug 19, 2020 2:29 pm (IST)

Article 142 allows the apex court to pass any order necessary to do 'complete justice' in any case. This Article has been used by Supreme Court in key cases like Bhopal gas tragedy, Babri Masjid…

Aug 19, 2020 2:21 pm (IST)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailed the Supreme Court's judgement upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case at Patna to the CBI. "Nyay ki jeet hui hain (truth has triumphed)," Kumar said on the apex court's verdict.

Aug 19, 2020 2:13 pm (IST)

CBI sources tell CNN-News18 that probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's will now gather pace. The investigating officer is said to visit the alleged crime scene in Mumbai. They want to study the forensic evidence that has been collected by the Bihar and Mumbai police. They also plan to summon Rhea Chakraborty in relation to the case, but first they want to collect as many evidence as they can.

Aug 19, 2020 2:05 pm (IST)

"The family will not get Sushant back, but at least now they have the satisfaction that his fans and the country are with them. Now they can come to some closure," actor Anupan Kher, who worked with Sushant in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story told CNN-News18. 

 

Aug 19, 2020 1:55 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu expressed his satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision for CBI probe in the death case of the actor. He said that the SC ruling ignites a new hope for the family. BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar said that not only them but the fans of Sushant also wanted this. Calling the decision was "comforting", he said that now the CBI will investigate this case, which has "given ray of hope to justice for all of us". 

Aug 19, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)

The central government gave its nod for a CBI probe on August 5. The ED has also registered a case of money laundering in the case on July 31 on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR.

Aug 19, 2020 1:41 pm (IST)

CBI SIT to reach Mumbai tomorrow to start the probe. SIT is in touch with Mumbai unit to make arrangements and necessary communication with Mumbai police. CBI will also collect the case diary and related documents including the post mortem report from Mumbai police.

Aug 19, 2020 1:23 pm (IST)

Respecting the verdict of SC to transfer Sushant's case to CBI, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde in a statement said: "The Hon’ble Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police, has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Hon’ble Supreme Court  also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI. Since the Court has Transferred the investigation to CBI invoking it’s powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same which ever agency investigates the case."

Aug 19, 2020 1:14 pm (IST)

Chronology of Sushant Singh's death case:

-- Jun 14: Rajput, 34, found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.
   Mumbai Police starts inquest proceedings under CrPC to ascertain the cause of unnatural death.

-- Jun 18: Rajput's purported girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty records her statement before Mumbai Police.

-- Jul 6: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali records statement in the case.

-- Jul 18: Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra records his statement with Mumbai Police.

-- Jul 25: Rajput's father K K Singh lodges an FIR in Patna for several offences including abetment of suicide against Rhea and her family members.

-- Jul 27: Mumbai Police records filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement.

-- Jul 29: Rhea moves SC seeking transfer of the FIR in  from Patna to Mumbai.

-- Jul 31: ED says it has filed a money laundering case in the matter.

-- Aug 4: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar says the state government has recommended CBI investigation in the matter. Mumbai Police Commissioner says 54 persons in all have recorded their statements in the case.

-- Aug 6: CBI says it has lodged an FIR in the matter.

-- Aug 7: Centre moves SC seeking to be made a party in Rhea's plea.

-- Aug 8: Rajput's father K K Singh moves SC, opposing Rhea's plea.

-- Aug 10: Rhea moves fresh plea before SC alleging media trial.

-- Aug 11: Maharashtra govt tells SC that Bihar Police lacks jurisdiction. SC reserves judgement on Rhea's plea.

-- Aug 19: SC upholds transfer of the Patna FIR to the CBI in the case.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

