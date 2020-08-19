Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: We Will Cooperate With CBI, Says Maharashtra Home Minister

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates | Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government will cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case following the Supreme Court's verdict on Wednesday morning. The apex court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance. Sushant's family also issued a statement, thanking his millions of fans worldwide following the SC's decision. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also hailed the Supreme Court's judgement upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case at Patna to the CBI. The CBI has already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will begin its investigation in the case in Mumbai. The team, comprising two SPs and one investigating officer, will reportedly reach Mumbai tomorrow.Meanwhile, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was court-ordered CBI probe and that there was no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this. It also clarified that registration of the FIR at Patna was legally valid and adhered to the principles of the Criminal Procedure Code. Therefore, the court added, the recommendation made by the Bihar government for a CBI investigation was also proper and valid.