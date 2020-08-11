Sushant Singh Rajput Death: ED Questions Rhea Chakraborty, Family for 9 Hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for about nine hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty reported at the office of the central probe agency in the Ballard Estate area around 11 am in response to their scheduled summons for Monday.

Rhea, escorted by women personnel of Mumbai Police, and Showik were seen exiting the ED office shortly after 9 PM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

During the day, the agency also grilled Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput and the late actor's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.

Pithani, an IT professional, had told various news channels that he was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when the 34-year-old actor allegedly hanged himself.

Pithani, who Rajput used to call 'Buddha', is stated to be living with Rajput for about a year, and had earlier recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police as part of its accidental death report (ADR) probe in the case.

While Rhea, her father and Modi have been questioned for varied length of time earlier, Showik has been grilled by the agency for about 30 hours till now.

He had left the ED office around 6:30 am on Sunday after an overnight questioning session that began around noon on Saturday.

Rhea (28), the prime accused in the case, was questioned for about eight hours on Friday.

The ED had also questioned the chartered accountants (CAs) of Rhea and Rajput and the deceased actor's house manager Samuel Miranda in the past.