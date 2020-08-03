Sushant Death: It's Inappropriate, Says Bihar CM On IPS Officer's 'Forcible' Quarantine in Mumbai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his displeasure over the way Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who is in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh death case, was treated by the Mumbai Police. Tiwari was "forcibly quarantined" upon arrival in Mumbai by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials.

"Whatever has been done to him is inappropriate," Kumar said when asked about Vinay Tiwari, SP City (East), who is in Mumbai to investigate an 'abetment to suicide' case.

He also said the matter has been taken up with the authorities in Maharashtra by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

"He (Pandey) will himself speak to the authorities concerned," Kumar said.

When asked about whether he would himself have a word with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, the Bihar chief minister said, "It is not a political matter. The issue at hand is a legal obligation of the Bihar police. We will make all possible efforts to fulfil the same." He, however, ducked queries about recommending a CBI inquiry into the matter, the demand for which has been raised by at least two of the deceased actor's sisters.

Rajput was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Maharashtra Police said was a case of suicide.