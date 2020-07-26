Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mahesh Bhatt to Record Statement, Karan Johar to be Summoned if Needed

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which is being probed by Mumbai Police.

Deshmukh said that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will be going on record with the information that he may have in relation to the late actor's death "in a day or two". Furthermore, the police has also summoned Karan Johar's manager and actress Kangana Ranaut in relation with Rajput's death case. Deshmukh stressed that Johar himself will also be called for questioning if needed. Till now, around 37 people have been questioned in the case.

Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called:Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Earlier, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Yash Raj Films chairman Aditya Chopra have also been questioned in relation to Rajput's death. Bhansali, in his statement given to Mumbai Police earlier this month, had said that he had approached Rajput for four films including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). However, Bhansali recalled being told by YRF that Rajput's dates are unavailable. The three films turned out to be blockbusters at the box office and won several popular awards. The filmmaker had reportedly offered a fourth film to Rajput but it did not work out.

Chopra meanwhile had said that they never stopped the late actor from working with filmmakers outside the production house.

Police have also recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist as part of their probe. Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since November 2019, they said.

Since Rajput's death last month, several politicians, celebrities and common people have been voicing a demand for CBI enquiry into the 34-year-old actor's death. He was found dead at his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14 in what the police claimed was a case of suicide.

(With inputs from news agencies)