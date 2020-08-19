Sushant Singh Rajput Died Well Before His Full Potential Could Be Realised, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the Sushant Singh Rajput case from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was court-ordered CBI probe and that there was no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this.



The bench also stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was "a talented actor" in the film world in Mumbai and "died well before his full potential could be realised."

"His family, friends, and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. A fair, competent, and impartial investigation is the need of the hour."

Reading out the operative part of the 35-page judgment, Justice Roy also said that Maharashtra government must comply with the orders since it is a court-ordered probe. About the inquest proceedings conducted so far by the Mumbai Police, the court directed that all pertinent documents must be handed over the CBI henceforth.

The top court delivered the verdict on a plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai. Rajput, 34, was found dead inside his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.