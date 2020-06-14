Sushant Singh Rajput Dies at 34: Mumbai Police Probing Financial and Personal Angle

The Mumbai police which is investigating the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is probing both personal and financial angle to ascertain the reason behind the actor taking the extreme step. According to the police, actor was undergoing treatment for depression over last five to six months in a private hospital.

“The body has been sent for autopsy. Primafacie it is a case of suicide. We have not found a suicide note yet. We are questioning his friends and family members. Autopsy reports are awaited,” said a senior police officer. The police is also in touch with the doctor the actor had been visiting for depression, to find out what may have triggered this move.

The actor was found hanging in his seventh floor apartment in Bandra’s Carter Road in Mumbai on Sunday morning. “There were two cooks, a housemaid and an art designer friend in Sushant’s house when the incident happened.”

The actor, who had woken up early, had called for juice from his cook and after having that, he went back to his bed room at around 10am and locked himself up to take rest. The cooks tried knocking the door a couple of times an hour later after which they grew suspicious when even loud thuds didn’t wake Sushant up. His friend rang Sushant’s phone which went unanswered after which they called Sushant’s sister Neetu who asked them to call a locksmith.

Once the locksmith arrived, the door was opened post 12pm and they found him hanging by the fan using his kurta. He was immediately pulled down. Police and doctors were immediately called after which he was declared dead.

“We have not found anything suspicious in the house. So we are not suspecting any foul play. Investigations are underway. No suicide note has been found,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9.

The actor had made a call to his one of actor friends in the midnight but he could not receive the call.

“We are trying to understand if he was going through some financial distress or some trouble on the professional or personal front. This will be ascertained once we question people close to him. We are questioning his sisters, other family members and friends,” said an officer.

The police has currently ruled any connection of this incident with his former manager’s death that happened a few days ago. “We don’t have any evidence to suggest they are linked. The actor was never called in connection to her death. We will be checking his call records and also find out what his state of mind was in the last days leading up to his death,” said an officer.