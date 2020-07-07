Sushant's Dil Bechara Is The Most Liked Trailer Ever in 24 Hours, Beating Avengers Endgame

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer dropped on Monday and by now, it's probably safe to say the video's been a hit with fans across the world. As of this writing, the trailer has just about 21 million likes on YouTube in its 16th hour of being public.

The trailer has an astonish 4.3 million likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours, more than the trailers of two of all-time biggest blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Note however, that these are merely the likes from Fox Star Hindi's official YouTube channel.

The first and second Avengers: Endgame trailers currently sits at 3.2 million and 2.9 million likes on YouTube, respectively.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling young adult novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Together the two embark on an on-and-off, sad-and-sweet profound journey to live life to the fullest before the inevitable occurs.

The film also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the highly-anticipated film. Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

