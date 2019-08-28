Sushant Singh Rajput Dismisses Marriage Reports with Rhea Chakraborty as Rumours

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are being keenly observed by fans and paparazzi as they are reportedly dating. News reports are also alleging that the actor is keen on tying the knot with Rhea but she needs more time before taking the big leap in their relationship. And now, Sushant seems to have dismissed marriage reports with Rhea as "rumours."

Sushant is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Chhichhore and is being constantly quizzed about his love life. During an interaction, the actor was asked to respond to reports claiming the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level. He was also asked about his photographs on social media to which he replied saying (via), "It’s a rumour”. He further added and said that he has stopped reading rumours about himself.

Meanwhile, Rhea has already declared Sushant as her "special one" during her birthday celebrations. The actress shared a number of pictures from her birthday celebrations. In one picture, she could be seen laughing her heart out while Sushant stands by her side. Earlier, there were also speculations that the Kai Po Che actor had gifted a super-special platinum pendant to his rumoured lady love.

In films, Sushant will be next seen in Chhichhore. The rom-com drama will also star Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2019.

