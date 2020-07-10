Sushant Singh Rajput Eagerly Watching Kedarnath Song Sweetheart in This Throwback Video is Adorable

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the nation is in a state of shock and grief. Fans, who miss their beloved celebrity, often share his old visuals on social media platforms. A video of the later actor has cropped up online.

The footage shows Sushant seated in the seat adjacent to the chauffeur's in his car as the vehicle is stalled amid traffic jam. Sushant is wearing a black tee and cap as he keenly observes the song video of his 2018 film, Kedarnath playing on his laptop. The lead actors including Sushant and Sara Ali Khan performed on the popular track, Sweetheart. The song is sung by Dev Negi and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Another video of Sushant surfaced online, days after his tragic death. The behind-the-scenes clip had the Kedarnath actors rehearsing to Sweetheart in a dance studio.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, June 14. His last work was Dil Bechara, which will be released posthumously. It is an adaptation of the novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. The film is directed by debutante Mukesh Chhabra. It marks the debut film of actress Sanjana Sanghi and will have Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

Dil Bechara will stream on OTT site July 24 onwards, irrespective of subscriptions. The trailer and promo of the title track of the film have already been released. AR Rahman who has sung the title track, has composed the film score and soundtrack.