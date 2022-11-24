Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-manager Disha Salian 'Lost Balance' After Consuming Alcohol; Death Was 'Accident,' Says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly concluded that the death of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager, Disha Salian, was an accident. The CBI, in its statement, reportedly said that Disha died by falling from the terrace of her building after losing balance under the influence of alcohol.

Disha died five days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his rented residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. BJP leaders including Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane had claimed that Disha Salian’s death was linked to Sushant’s death. Starting with the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor’s death.

An Economic Times report quoted an unnamed CBI official as saying, “Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail. The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.” The official added that there was no proof to suggest the two deaths had a connection or Disha’s death triggered Sushant’s death.

This comes after the Mumbai Police closed the probe into the death of Disha Salian in August last year.

