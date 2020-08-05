Sushant Singh Rajput & Ex Manager's Death: PIL in SC Seeks Investigation Report by Mumbai Police

A PIL seeking detailed investigation report conducted by Mumbai police into death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The plea filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda claimed that both the deaths are interconnected as they occurred under suspicious circumstances.

"It is after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, various rumours and conspiracy theories have been linked between the deaths of Disha and Sushant, because both died in suspicious circumstances and at the peak of their successful professional career," the plea said.

Disha, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad (west) Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The PIL said that if the top court, after perusal of the investigation report by the Mumbai police, finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The plea also sought directions to Maharashtra police to cooperate in the investigation being carried out by Bihar police in Sushant's death case.

Earlier in the day, the apex court said the truth behind the Sushant's death should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy directed Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh to file their replies within three days on a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.