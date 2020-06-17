Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Burn Effigies of Salman Khan and Karan Johar in Patna: Report

After Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide stirred the nepotism storm once again, fans of the actor have reportedly burnt effigies of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in Patna. Besides the online hate being channeled towards them, the followers staged a protest and asked for these film personalities to be boycotted for promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

Also, fans of the actor have called Sushant's death as a 'planned murder', and are demanding justice, reported ETimes. The 'Chhichhore' actor was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday.

Hashtags like 'Bollywood Blocked Sushant', 'Boycott Karan Johar Movie Gang' and many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor started trending on Twitter in the wake of Sushant's demise.

The nepotism debate has been further fuelled by a video posted by Kangana Ranaut, in which the actress demanded that due recognition be given to people who are deserving. She said, "“Was (Sushant's death) a suicide or a planned murder? Sushant's only fault is that he believed them when they called him 'worthless'. He didn't remember what his mother told him. It is up to us now to decide who will write the history."

Read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: You Never Acknowledged Him

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and Ranvir Shorey have also spoken on the topic. Saif said that some people are trying to gain mileage from his death by talking rubbish on social media and it is embarrassing.

Read: Our Industry is Cutthroat, We Don’t Care About Anyone: Saif Ali Khan

Raveena said that the 'mean girl gang' and 'camps' do exist in Bollywood and that she herself has been removed from films by actors, their girlfriends and even fallen prey to fake media reports that were circulated to malign her image.

Read: Camps Do Exist in Bollywood, Some Survive and Some Don't: Raveena Tandon

Follow @News18Movies for more