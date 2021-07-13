Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Call to Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2; Justin Narayan Wins MasterChef Australia 13

Shanaya Kapoor shared a video clip of her belly dance practice session on Instagram, and BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are mighty impressed. “How we learn a choreography. #practicesessions with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja," wrote Shanaya on Instagram. In the video, Shanaya is seen learning belly dance from celebrity belly dancer trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Belly Dance Stuns Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda

After Apurva Agnihotri’s brief entry in the hit show Anupamaa, rumours were rife that a new face will soon be introduced in the show opposite Rupali Ganguly. Now, show producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed that a new entry will soon be taking place although casting for the part has not begun yet as per him.

‘A Very Important Character’ to Enter Anupamaa, Show Producer Rajan Shahi Confirms

Justin Narayan, touted to be one of the best contestants in MasterChef Australia 13, has won the title of year, beating out fellow finalists Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell. The 27-year-old was elated after picking up the top prize, taking home a whopping USD 250,000 (Rs 1.86 crore) in prize money, along with the coveted MasterChef trophy.

Indian-origin Justin Narayan Wins MasterChef Australia 13, Takes Home USD 250,000 Prize Money

Streaming platforms ZEE5 and ALTBalaji recently announced the second season of the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, featuring actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. The 2009 show, backed by Ekta Kapoor, became a sensation, making late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita a household name.

Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Call to Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita Lokhande Trolled

Actor Yami Gautam is set to headline “Lost", the upcoming investigative drama to be directed by filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film, backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, will feature Gautam as a feisty crime reporter. According to the makers, “Lost" aims to highlight the “issue of media integrity". The movie will also feature veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

Yami Gautam to Headline ‘Pink’ Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Next ‘Lost’

