Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Call to Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita Lokhande Trolled

Streaming platforms ZEE5 and ALTBalaji recently announced the second season of the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, featuring actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. The 2009 show, backed by Ekta Kapoor, became a sensation, making late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita a household name.

The ZEE TV show found immense popularity for its romance and the pairing of Sushant and Ankita, who played Manav and Archana respectively. It ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes. The official Instagram account of ALTBalaji posted a picture of Lokhande, 36, and Sheikh from the show’s shoot.

“Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. ‘Pavitra Rishta’ begins filming. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji," the caption read. Sesson two of the show is titled “Pavitra Rishtait’s never too late". While Ankita will continue to essay the role of Archana, Shaheer, 37, has come on board to portray the character of Manav.

The announcement of reviving Pavitra Rishta with a new face has not gone down well with fans of Sushant. They trended ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ and ‘Our Manav Only Sushant’ hashtags on social media. Many netizens also trolled Ankita for agreeing to be part of the show.

No one will be able to take Sushant's place. @itsSSR✨✨Pavitra Rista serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT#BoycottBullywood #BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/Ngb8egjvrn — SUSMITA Justice4SSR (@Susmita68334340) July 12, 2021

Sushant started his career from Manav. He showed his real nature in his role.Please don't make money on name of Sushant.@anky1912 @ektarkapoor #BoycottPavitraRishta2 Our Manav Only Sushant pic.twitter.com/VJmhQAHU4D— G R V (@ssrfan011) July 12, 2021

No one can replace this gem No one has the guts to replace his character or him He is with us He is alive in our heartsWe will keep fighting for his honorOUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT #BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/1xsoYchRiK — Yashi019 (@Yashi0011) July 12, 2021

Manav is not a name. It is a emotion of millions…That emotion which directly connects to Sushant..So we can't accept this Manav 2…Let's Boycott..OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT#BoycottPavitraRishta2— Afrin Neha SSRF/SSRian (@imNehaa_) July 12, 2021

God will fry you in boiled oil nautakita….. Wait for Karma @anky1912 #BoycottPavitraRishta2 #BoycottAnkitaLokhande Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSROUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT https://t.co/VHboYkHLTH— Sushjaan 2.0 ❤ (@JahnaviArya2) July 12, 2021

Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production will helm the digital series Pavitra Rishta 2 which will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, it will also be available on ALTBalaji. The series will be directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia.

Apart from Ankita and Sushant, who passed away last year, Pavitra Rishta also featured Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Veer Mehra. While actor Usha Nadkarni will be returning as Savita Deshmukh (Manav’s mother), other cast members are yet to be announced.

(With PTI inputs)

