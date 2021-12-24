Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend 'Boycott 83,' Claim Ranveer Singh 'Mocked' Late Actor Several Times

As Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film 83 hits the theatres today, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are calling for the film’s boycott. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The hashtag ‘Boycott 83’ has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning, with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans calling out Ranveer for allegedly mocking Sushant in a chips TVC which was released last year. Sushant’s love for physics was well known and some of his fans were irked by the ad featuring Ranveer, which they found derogatory. In the ad, which was for a fried snack brand, Ranveer deals with nosy elders by spouting off complex physics terms in a gibberish sentence. Sushant’s fans saw it as “mocking" their idol.

Ranveer Singh has mocked Sushant multiple times. Please show our unity and make his film super duper flop.#Boycott83 #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/2I2oSBDeRj— Halla bol (@halla_bol20) December 24, 2021

#BoycottBollywood #Boycott83 because they have started the film promotions with unnecessarily comparison with MSD Untold story of @itsSSR just to again make Him look inferior. Cheap Bollywood tactics to mock HimAnd yes its a bweed film so it definitely deserves boycott — K.A.A (@its_krutikaA) December 24, 2021

I'm a big cricket fan, but i can't stand with what is wrong..So from my side it's a compleye Boycott Boycott Bollywood Forever#Boycott83 — ❣️➖DISHANT➖❣️ (@dark_magician52) December 24, 2021

I Support #Boycott83 Do You ?#BoycottBollywood Completely CBI Silence 4 SSR Questionable pic.twitter.com/uml3l0f0FL — ANGRY BOT (@Angry_Bot14) December 23, 2021

83 also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree.

