Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Troll Ankita Lokhande Over Dance Video with Vicky Jain

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14 shocked everyone. While the investigation to ascertain the cause of his death is underway with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the late actor's fans are fed up of the long delay in probe agency declaring whether he died by suicide or not.

Now, actress Ankita Lokhande, who has been supportive of Sushant's family in the aftermath of his demise, seems to have ticked off fans of the Bollywood star with a dance video she recently shared on social media. In the small clip, she is seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's song Bang Bang with her boyfriend Vicky Jain, both dressed in colour-coordinated night suits. While many heaped praise on the lovely couple for their dance moves, SSR fans could not digest the fact that Ankita seemed to be moving on over the matter, even while a verdict is still awaited in the regard.

Check out Ankita and Vicky's video that is being trolled by SSR fans.

In the comments section, one social media user wrote, "We are Missing Sushant very Badly after seen this Dance Video (sic)," while another said, "Kya he yeh? What kind of you love and respect for sushant? Itne din me sb bhul gai. lgta nhi tum wahi ho jo ssr ke justice ke liye social media me sympathy maag rhi thi... suddenly move on? Khud ki life jina ek bat he lekin ssr jaise humble person ko koi itna jldi kaise bhul skta he fir bhi tum to uske itna close thi (sic)."

Post Sushant's demise, Ankita had been openly criticising the alleged suicide theory in the death case. The matter is currently being investigated by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai.