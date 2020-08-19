MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Troll Ekta Kapoor for Launching Mental Health Awareness Fund in His Name

Pavitra Rishta Fund logo

The Pavitra Rishta Fund dropped Sushant Singh Rajput's image from its logo after trolling intensified on social media for using late actor's name for raising mental health awareness.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 8:09 AM IST
Producer Ekta Kapoor has joined hands with CEO, Zee5 India, Tarun Katial to launch the Pavitra Rishta Fund to spread mental health awareness among people. This initiative was announced after a month of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing. "Our endeavour is to create awareness and be able to help as many individuals as we can, who are suffering from this issue," Tarun Katial, had said at that time.

Now, as Pavitra Rishta Fund was launched, Sushant's fans took to social media to troll Ekta for using the late Bollywood actor's name and face for mental health awareness initiative. Earlier, when it was claimed that Sushant had died by suicide, depression and mental health problems were cited as reasons behind the actor taking the drastic step of ending his life.

As trolling intensified, Sushant's face was also dropped from the Pavitra Rishta Fund logo. #ShameOnEktaKapoor also trended on social media with fans calling her out for supporting depression theory in Sushant's death, which many close ones of Sushant have rejected. Take a look at how netizens are unhappy with Ekta for her Pavitra Rishta Fund.

Pavitra Rishta was Ekta's show that made Sushant a household name, in his role of Manav Deshmukh. "Stress levels due to work, friction at home, loss of jobs etc, have contributed to the ongoing issues of deteriorating mental health conditions in many. It is my privilege to be a part of the Pavitra Rishta Fund, and I will always be happy to be a part of such initiatives in the future as well," Ekta had said about the initiative at the time of announcement.

