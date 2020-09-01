Sushant Singh Rajput Fell Ill After Disha Salian's Death, Says Siddharth Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani told Central Bureau of Intelligence during questioning that the late actor fell ill after celebrity manager Disha Salian's death. Disha had passed away on June 8, days before Sushant's demise.

Republic TV accesed Siddharth statement to the CBI regarding Disha. In the statement, he said, “When Sushant got to know about Disha’s death, he became unwell, after which he spoke to Uday, manager of a company called Cornerstone. This company sent Disha as Sushant’s celebrity manager when Shruti Modi had an injury. Sushant had become very tense after the news of Disha’s suicide on the 9th of June. Because of this tension, he asked me to sleep in his bedroom. He kept asking me for every single information about Disha’s death, I gave him every information."

Siddharth had previously talked in another interview that Sushant had fainted after hearing about Disha's death. Disha passed away after jumping off from a Malad high-rise. The Malwani police have registered a case of accidental death for Disha. However, it has been reported that the CBI might be investigating her death for potential links with Sushant's case.

Siddharth Pithani has been one of the first people to be questioned by the CBI. An IT professional, he had been residing with Sushant for about a year. He was present at the residence on the day of the actor's death on June 14.

Sushant was found dead his Bandra residence. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).