Sushant Singh Rajput Had 4 Films In Hand, Wanted To Do Big Scale Films Now: Producer Kamal Jain

Producer Kamal Jain, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has claimed that the late actor had four films in hand, all of which were to go on floors immediately after the lockdown.

"He had 4 films in his hand which was to start immediately after lockdown. I spoke to him last week and we were supposed to meet as soon as lockdown got a little more relaxed. One of my films was with him, it was a big project which I can’t name right now but we spoke on the phone about it," Jain told Pinkvilla.

The other projects included Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty's film, titled Sarpakal, which was being written by Rang De Basanti writer Kamlesh Pandey and Rumi Jaffery's romantic-comedy.

"After Chichhore, he used to read like 15-20 scripts in a month but he was very selective and wanted to do big scale films now. On the phone, we discussed about his projects, and he was quite focused on all the films in his hand, hence, I am surprised and shocked when I got the news of his demise this way," Jain added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release and his biggest hit with domestic box office collection of over Rs 153 crore. It also starred Shraddha Kapoor and had Varun Sharma in prominent role.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was 34. According to Mumbai Police, the actor was under medication for depression.