Sushant Singh Rajput Had Bipolar Disorder, Wanted to Shift to Coorg, Says Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the media trial and what happened before June 14, the day her alleged boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra Apartment. In an interview with Aaj Tak, she started with, “Sushant is not here to tell the truth.”

While talking about her average day in the current scenario, she said, “I just want a normal day when I can spend a day with my family. When my loved ones are not targeted. But I will fight.”

She added, “There is a conspiracy to break my spirit. Kangana is saying it’s a systematic breakdown of a fragile mind. What is happening with me then? ‘Koi vish kanya bula deta hai, koi mujhe aukaat yaad dila deta hai’, anything is happening. This is my life.”

When the interviewer Rajdeep Sardesai asked her what inspired her to do the interview, she said, “Sushant came in my dreams. Though he has been coming in many people’s dreams even the ones who never knew him. He told me to talk about our relationship.”

She further said, “We met at Yash Raj studios in 2013. My first film had already released and his film Kai Po Che was either released or was about to release. We had the same manager. We kept meeting at different award shows. I liked him and there was something different about him. We then met at Rohini Iyer’s party in April, 2013, and then it started.

“Sushant told me that he fell in love with me in one day but I had asked for 2-3 month time. ‘I love you’ was such a big word and I didn’t know that I would have to be punished like this for love.”

She added, “I always wanted a ‘chhota Sushant’, same like him, and it was our running joke, something we used to discuss as a couple. He was the most honest human being I have ever met.”

Rhea revealed that Sushant wanted to shift to Coorg. “By mid-May, Sushant was preparing to shift to Coorg and he was talking to his lawyer about it. He previously wanted to shift to Bir. He was not a big fan of the city life. Contrary to allegations, I was very supportive because long distance relationship works too.”

She also talked about the events on June 8, when she left Sushant’s house.

“Sometimes he was fine, sometimes he was sick. It was diagnosed as the bipolar disorder. Lately, he was up and down very frequently, and thus I contacted his psychiatrist on June 3 and asked Dr Kersi Chavda to talk to Sushant. He wanted me to shift somewhere also because my anxiety issues were also kicking in. I had a therapy session with Dr Susan Walker on June 8. I wanted to leave the place after the therapy session but he wanted me to go.

“He was constantly talking to his family members but there was no confirmation from their side. He wanted me to leave before his sister Meetu ji arrived. There was not a cordial relationship between his family and me. Now, it’s very apparent.”