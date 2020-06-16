Sushant Singh Rajput Had Only Two Friends, Aditi Bhatia Shares Video

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia has expressed her anger towards those people, who are writing love-filled notes after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Aditi Calling it a ‘fake world’, Aditi added that Sushant had only two friends.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi shared a clip in which Sushant had confessed that he had only two friends. “I want to talk to people but somehow they don’t find my conversation interesting. At first they pretend to like me but later they don’t take my calls,” said Sushant at a promotion event of his film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Aditi has lashed out at those people, who are posting messages on social media for the late actor, for understanding the seriousness of the situation. “I had to take this out. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️ I wish they picked up your calls and spoke to you instead of posting on social media today…,” read the caption.

Earlier in the day, actor Saif Ali Khan has criticised people for showering sudden love on Sushant.



Saif even urged people to respect the moment. “Let’s just respect that moment by keeping quiet, not by saying how much you cared about him, or didn’t care about him, because, obviously, none of that mattered to him,” Saif said.

On Sunday, June 14, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence. Reportedly, he was suffering from depression.





This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

