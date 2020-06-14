Sushant Singh Rajput Had Shared His Bucket List on Social Media, Take a Look

Sushant Singh Rajput has passed in Mumbai and cops are suspecting suicide as the cause of death. However, it remains to be confirmed and the late actor's mortal remains have been sent for post mortem.

Many on social media, including Bollywood celebrities, poured in condolences after the news of Sushant's sudden demise surfaced. It's a shock to many that he passed away aged 34.

Amid tributes, a throwback wish list prepared by Sushant is also doing the rounds on social media. Its a listicle of 50 things that that he wanted to do-- like a bucket list.

Some points on Sushant's 50 to-do list include:

-- Learn how to fly a plane.



-- Play a cricket match left-handed.



-- Play tennis with a champion.



-- Do a four clap push up.



-- Meditate in Kailash.



-- Plant 100 trees.



-- Write a book.



-- Teach coding to visually impaired.



-- Spend a week in jungle.



-- Shoot an active vocano.



-- Raise a hero.



-- Help train women in self defense.



-- Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda.



-- Own a Lamborghini.

There were others things on Sushant's to-do list as well.

Meanwhile, condolences continue to pour in from the Bollywood fraternity as they lose their own.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

