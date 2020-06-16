Sushant Singh Rajput had to Begin Film Shooting with Rhea Chakraborty in May, Reveals Rumy Jafry

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shocker. The actor had hung himself at his Bandra residence. Of what is being reported is that Sushant was suffering from severe depression for around six months.

According to an interview published in Mumbai Mirror, filmmaker Rumy Jafry was to work with Sushant for his upcoming romantic-comedy film.

In the interview, the filmmaker said, “The script was locked and we were to begin shooting in May. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown delayed things. I lost Irrfan Khan, then Rishi Kapoor and Wajid, and now Sushant. I am so disturbed, my father has asked me to return home to Bhopal”.

The tentative film also starred the late Kai Po Che actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Giving details about the movie, the director said that the upcoming film would have been shot in Mumbai, London and Punjab.

“A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat,” said Jafry.

The filmmaker said that he was in touch with the actor during the lockdown and Sushant was keen to work on the project. He kept reading the script and wanted to get back to rehearsals post the lockdown. The two interacted four to five days ago too when Rumy texted him upon hearing about his former manager Disha Salian's demise. "I asked him to ‘take care’ and he replied with four hearts and ‘love you sir’, promising to catch up soon,” Rumy told the publication.

On being asked if at all he will be making the same film with any other actor, Rumy said, he might never make it as the film was written keeping Sushant in mind.

