Sushant Singh Rajput Had Very Good Relation With His Sister, Says Anup Jalota

Singer Anup Jalota has quashed claims that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had strained relationship with his sisters, saying they had a very good bond.

There have been several claims indicating that Sushant had a troubled relationship with his family, and that he maintained a distance from his kin.

Sushant's friend Smita Parikh dispelled this theory by tweeting a picture of a party, which the late actor attended with his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth. Parikh wrote: "One of the mehfil we had at my house last year when Sushant with sister Priyanka and hubby Siddharth attended it this for those who said Sushant didn't meet the family for years and they had no bonding."

One of the mehfil we had at my house last year when sushant with sister Priyanka and hubby Siddharth attended it this for those who said sushant didn’t meet the family for years and they had no bonding @shwetasinghkirt @withoutthemind @arnabofficial7 pic.twitter.com/0mDypAUzv7 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) August 28, 2020

Singer Anup Jalota is also seen posing in the picture.

When IANS reached out to him to know more about the party, Jalota said: "Sushant was there with his sister. It was a private party with around 25 to 28 people. He was a lover of music and played the guitar. When he met me, he expressed disappointment that he didn't have a guitar along with him. He requested me to sing ‘Chand angadaiyan le raha hai' and I sang that one for him."

"He was a very simple, softspoken boy with good habits, even his sister too," he mentioned, adding: "I told him that I will plan a party at my place soon and he could bring his guitar along. I went to England for a tour and came back in March at the time when lockdown was in place due to coronavirus."

Asked what kind of relationship Sushant seemed to have with his sister, Jalota said: "He was very sweet and good to her. It seemed like they had a loving bond. I didn't feel that (their relationship was troubled)."

"In fact, he didn't seem addicted to any type of drug or a depressed person," he added.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life. Many conflicting theories have emerged since then, adding to the mystery.

His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has been accused by the late actor's father of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges. The case has now been transferred to the CBI.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).