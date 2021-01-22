Sushant Singh Rajput Helped Jacqueline Fernandez with Hindi, Watch Video

Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary was a very emotional moment for fans. #SushantDay trended on social media all throughout Thursday in the late actor's honour. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities including Amit Sadh, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ekta Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon among others also remembered him.

A throwback video was also shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on social media in which Sushant helps her with Hindi. The two worked on Netflix film Drive, which released in 2019. Sushant and Jacqueline are seen sharing light moments while they rehearse in a dance studio.

Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti, California-based sister of Sushant, has announced a fund named after him on Thursday. The trust has been set up in the University of California, Berkeley, on the occasion of the actors 35th birth anniversary.

Sushant was extremely passionate about astrophysics and hence Shweta announced that whoever is interested in pursuing this subject at the university can apply for this fund.

Shweta also shared a photo of her late mother Usha Singh carrying baby Sushant in her arms. The bereaved sister wrote: "This smile can melt every heart. Happy #SushantDay."

An investigation into the cause of Sushant's death is underway with the CBI.