Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
Sushant Singh Rajput is currently in Paris, filming the last schedule of Mukesh Chhabra's film Kizie Aur Manny.
Image: Instagram/Sushant Singh Rajput
Currently basking in the praise for his impressive portrayal of a Chambal rebel in the trailer of Abhishek Chaubey’s forthcoming film Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput is in Paris, filming the last schedule of Kizie Aur Manny.
After courting controversy for Rajput’s alleged over-friendly behaviour with the film’s heroine, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, the the Mukesh Chhbara directorial is back on track. Though both Chhbara and Sanghi rubbished speculations of Rajput’s misconduct, Rajput says it was a spear campaign against him to malign his reputation.
“I happened to be one of the intentional and strategic casualties. Many paid campaigners were used to give it a burst, he told Mid-Day, adding, “I felt bad and misunderstood. The more it gets written about, the more it damages my reputation, which I have worked hard to build."
Rajput says it was bizarre that his name was dragged into the juggernaut movement that has brought under scanner several celebrities, including Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar and Vikas Bahl. "It was paradoxical because it (the #MeToo movement) was something that I stand for,” he said.
Calling himself a staunch #MeToo advocate, he added, “The movement is a good thing. It is all about changing mind-sets.”
The Hindi remake of the popular 2014 Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, which was based on John Green’s blockbuster 2012 book of the same name, Kizie Aur Manny is slated to release sometime later this year.
