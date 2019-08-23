Sushant Singh Rajput in a Hurry to Marry, but Rhea Chakraborty Needs More Time: Report
Reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput is keen on popping the question to Rhea Chakraborty but the actress wants to wait some more.
Image of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, courtesy of Instagram
Despite keeping their relationship under the folds, actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty keep dropping hints that they are dating. Now, if new reports are to be believed, the rumoured couple might soon tie the knot. However, the only problem could be Rhea's approval.
If sources are to be believed, it is being said that Sushant is serious and is ready to take his relationship with Rhea to the next level. An insider told Mumbai Mirror that the MS Dhoni actor might soon pop the question of marriage.
However, it is being said that Rhea is not on the same page yet. The Mumbai Mirror report suggested that the diva "would like to take a little time."
Meanwhile, Rhea has already declared Sushant as her "special one" during her birthday celebrations. The actress shared a number of pictures from her birthday celebrations. In one picture, she could be seen laughing her heart out while Sushant stands by her side. Earlier, there were also speculations that the Kai Po Che actor had gifted a super-special platinum pendant to his rumoured lady love.
On the work front, Sushant will be next seen in Chhichhore. The rom-com drama will also star Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Details of The OnePlus TV Confirmed: It Will Have a 55-Inch QLED Panel
- Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh Look Menacing in New Posters of Marjaavaan
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones
- Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert