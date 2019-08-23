Sushant Singh Rajput in a Hurry to Marry, but Rhea Chakraborty Needs More Time: Report

Despite keeping their relationship under the folds, actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty keep dropping hints that they are dating. Now, if new reports are to be believed, the rumoured couple might soon tie the knot. However, the only problem could be Rhea's approval.

If sources are to be believed, it is being said that Sushant is serious and is ready to take his relationship with Rhea to the next level. An insider told Mumbai Mirror that the MS Dhoni actor might soon pop the question of marriage.

However, it is being said that Rhea is not on the same page yet. The Mumbai Mirror report suggested that the diva "would like to take a little time."

Meanwhile, Rhea has already declared Sushant as her "special one" during her birthday celebrations. The actress shared a number of pictures from her birthday celebrations. In one picture, she could be seen laughing her heart out while Sushant stands by her side. Earlier, there were also speculations that the Kai Po Che actor had gifted a super-special platinum pendant to his rumoured lady love.

On the work front, Sushant will be next seen in Chhichhore. The rom-com drama will also star Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.