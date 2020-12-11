Sushant Singh Rajput is All Smiles in Throwback Pics with Baby Nephew

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and shared some adorable pics of the late Bollywood star with his nephew. The family moments are winning hearts of his fans on social media and even making them emotional.

Only recently, Sushant's hit film Kedarnath had completed 2 years since release and Shweta had paid tribute to her brother.

Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti tweeted screenshot of his text conversation with the actor, fondly referred to as Gulshan by his family, after the release of the film two years ago. In the screenshot, Vishal wrote: "Great work in your new movie Gulshan. Could not hold my tears during the chopper wala scene. Congratulations all your hard work showed."

To this, Sushant had replied: "Thank you Vishal. I am really happy that you liked it. Let's get in touch tea soon. Cheers."

Sushant was all set to pursue a Hollywood career and he even planned to buy a dream home in Los Angeles, a close friend of the late actor had said in a social media post.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. There is also an ongoing probe into the drugs mafia angle related to his death.