Sushant Singh Rajput is All Smiles with His Sisters in This Throwback Pic

An image of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput flanked by his sisters has been doing rounds on social media. The heartwarming picture shows Sushant and his sisters, all smiles as they sit for a cup of tea together.

On Saturday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture from her hometown in Patna, where the late brother’s prayer meet was held.

Her emotional note reads as ,“A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput (sic).”

On the 13th day from his demise, which is noted as ‘tehrvi’ traditionally, Sushant’s family issued a joint public statement. The family confirmed to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) that will support young talents in cinema, science and sports to honour Sushant’s legacy.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai residence. The actor was battling clinical depression and was undergoing medication for treatment. He was 34. The latest post-mortem reports indicate absence of any poison or suspicious chemical. However, investigators and police intend to continue the enquiry. So far, police have recorded statements of Sushant’s friends and colleagues. After Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Showik has been summoned for questioning in Sushant suicide case. He was a partner with Sushant in their artificial intelligence firm called Vividrage Rhealityx, launched in 2019.

Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore. His last work was Dil Bechara which will be released posthumously.

The film is based on the novel, The Fault in Our Stars by John Green and directed by debutante Mukesh Chhabra. It marks the debut film of actress Sanjana Sanghi and will have Saif Ali Khan in an important role. Dil Bechara will stream on OTT site July 24 onwards, irrespective of subscriptions.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

