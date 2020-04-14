Sushant Is Super Attractive, But I Don't Know What He Thinks About Me: Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have, time and again, grabbed headlines for their alleged romantic relationship. The duo is often spotted on lunch and dinner dates in and around Mumbai.

The two also hit the headlines when they went on a vacation together last year. When ETimes asked about her relationship status, Rhea said, “Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now,” she said, revealing that they were in YRF (Yash Raj Films) together and had the same manager for quite some time. She also added that their friendship has evolved all these years.

The Half Girlfriend actor said that she is not aware of what the Kai Po Chhe actor thinks of her. “He [Sushant] is one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don’t know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me”.

The duo has been maintaining the ‘good friends’ status for a few years now. In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Rhea also revealed that both of them have bonded over shared interests and mutual hobbies.

Rhea had posted an adorable wish for Sushant on his birthday this year. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful “supermassive black hole” that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput ️⭐️�



#boywithagoldenheart #rheality,” she wrote.

Follow @News18Movies for more

