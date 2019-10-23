Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes Shine Bright as They Groove to Drive Song Prem Pujari

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandes starrer Drive have dropped a new song ‘Prem Pujari’ from their upcoming film, which will be streamed on Netflix. Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the latest peppy track.

"Bringing the house down with the beats of this shaadi season! #PremPujari song out now," he wrote in his tweet.

In the video, a colour-coordinated Sushant and Jacqueline are setting the dance floor on fire at a wedding function. Jacqueline can be seen wearing a silver shimmery saree. She completed her look with minimum makeup and kept her hair open. Whereas, Sushant looked dapper in a finely-tailored sherwani.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles.

According to a report in IANS, Jacqueline fell sick while shooting for one of the tracks from the movie. The Race 3 actor had to juggle between shooting and rehearsals and it took a toll on her body.

"At the time I was right in the middle of shooting for a lot of projects. I had an injured leg and I had to fit in all these rehearsals which required me to dance in pretty high heels, and my knees both went for a toss," Jacqueline said.

Slated to release on November 1, the movie is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions. The movie will be featured on digital platform Netflix.

