Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes Steal Hearts in Drive Trailer

Netflix, on Friday, revealed the trailer of much-awaited film Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani in lead roles. Although the trailer gives out solid Fast and Furious vibes, we can expect more from the lot of talented artists.

Official synopsis of Drive reads---A robbery of 300 kgs of gold sets a manhunt in motion for an infamous 'King'. An undercover agent infiltrates a street racing gang who is chasing the King. Will this King be found or will he find them?

Drive boasts of high octane car-action, mixed with brawling heroes. It appears as if Sushant and Jacqueline's characters in the film come together to pull off a heist, but issues of trust linger on between them. Sushant features in a different avatar in Drive as he has never featured in an out-and-out action flick before. In fact, his last release Chhichhore was a drama film and earned close to Rs 150 crores at the box office, becoming the highest grossing film of the actor's career. His chemistry with co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the film was appreciated by many too.

Coming back to Drive, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Check out the trailer of Drive here:

