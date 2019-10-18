Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes Steal Hearts in Drive Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the much-awaited trailer of 'Drive'. The film debuts on the streaming service on November 1. Check it out here.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes Steal Hearts in Drive Trailer
Image: A still from 'Drive'/YouTube

Netflix, on Friday, revealed the trailer of much-awaited film Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani in lead roles. Although the trailer gives out solid Fast and Furious vibes, we can expect more from the lot of talented artists.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's First Pics Together from European Getaway Go Viral

Official synopsis of Drive reads---A robbery of 300 kgs of gold sets a manhunt in motion for an infamous 'King'. An undercover agent infiltrates a street racing gang who is chasing the King. Will this King be found or will he find them?

Drive boasts of high octane car-action, mixed with brawling heroes. It appears as if Sushant and Jacqueline's characters in the film come together to pull off a heist, but issues of trust linger on between them. Sushant features in a different avatar in Drive as he has never featured in an out-and-out action flick before. In fact, his last release Chhichhore was a drama film and earned close to Rs 150 crores at the box office, becoming the highest grossing film of the actor's career. His chemistry with co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the film was appreciated by many too.

Coming back to Drive, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Check out the trailer of Drive here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram