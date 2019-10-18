Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes Steal Hearts in Drive Trailer
Netflix has unveiled the much-awaited trailer of 'Drive'. The film debuts on the streaming service on November 1. Check it out here.
Image: A still from 'Drive'/YouTube
Netflix, on Friday, revealed the trailer of much-awaited film Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani in lead roles. Although the trailer gives out solid Fast and Furious vibes, we can expect more from the lot of talented artists.
Read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's First Pics Together from European Getaway Go Viral
Official synopsis of Drive reads---A robbery of 300 kgs of gold sets a manhunt in motion for an infamous 'King'. An undercover agent infiltrates a street racing gang who is chasing the King. Will this King be found or will he find them?
Drive boasts of high octane car-action, mixed with brawling heroes. It appears as if Sushant and Jacqueline's characters in the film come together to pull off a heist, but issues of trust linger on between them. Sushant features in a different avatar in Drive as he has never featured in an out-and-out action flick before. In fact, his last release Chhichhore was a drama film and earned close to Rs 150 crores at the box office, becoming the highest grossing film of the actor's career. His chemistry with co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the film was appreciated by many too.
Coming back to Drive, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Check out the trailer of Drive here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version
- Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources
- Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy
- 'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right