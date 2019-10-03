Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Drive's First Track Makhna Out

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive is all set to release on November 1 and the makers have dropped its first track Makhna.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 3, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Drive's First Track Makhna Out
Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive is all set to release on November 1 and the makers have dropped its first track Makhna.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive is all set to release on November 1. The movie will be streamed on digital platform Netflix. Directed by Dostana fame Tarun Mansukhani, the upcoming film is produced by Dharma Production.

Along with the release date, the makers of the film have dropped the first song 'Makhna' on Friday. The song has been shot in the beautiful locales of Israel. Tanishk Bagchi has composed as well as sang the track with Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur. The lyrics are penned by Ozil Dalal and Tanishk Bagchi.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Eyes on the road, hands on the wheel & all ears on #Makhna!"

Producer Karan Johan also took to his micro-blogging site to share the ‘perfect song’. "Coming to your #Netflix screens on 1st Nov & to kickstart this #Drive, here's the perfect song - #Makhna!" he wrote.

Earlier in a statement, Karan said, "Our vision for Drive was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-heist films. With nail-biting chases and action sequences, fronted by a spectacular cast, Drive combines the best of Bollywood storytelling with international production quality. I’m thrilled to partner Netflix once again in bringing this incredibly fun film to millions of fans of the action genre around the world," quoted as saying by DNA.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Sushant had said: "When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."

Fans for the first time will see Sushant and Jacqueline share screen space together. The film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vibha Chibber.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram