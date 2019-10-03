Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Drive's First Track Makhna Out

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive is all set to release on November 1. The movie will be streamed on digital platform Netflix. Directed by Dostana fame Tarun Mansukhani, the upcoming film is produced by Dharma Production.

Along with the release date, the makers of the film have dropped the first song 'Makhna' on Friday. The song has been shot in the beautiful locales of Israel. Tanishk Bagchi has composed as well as sang the track with Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur. The lyrics are penned by Ozil Dalal and Tanishk Bagchi.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Eyes on the road, hands on the wheel & all ears on #Makhna!"

Producer Karan Johan also took to his micro-blogging site to share the ‘perfect song’. "Coming to your #Netflix screens on 1st Nov & to kickstart this #Drive, here's the perfect song - #Makhna!" he wrote.

Earlier in a statement, Karan said, "Our vision for Drive was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-heist films. With nail-biting chases and action sequences, fronted by a spectacular cast, Drive combines the best of Bollywood storytelling with international production quality. I’m thrilled to partner Netflix once again in bringing this incredibly fun film to millions of fans of the action genre around the world," quoted as saying by DNA.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Sushant had said: "When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."

Fans for the first time will see Sushant and Jacqueline share screen space together. The film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vibha Chibber.

