Sushant Singh Rajput Last Spoke to Rhea Chakraborty on June 5, Suggest Call Records

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last spoke to his purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty nine days before his death and that too for a very short span of time, showed the call detail records (CDRs) accessed by IANS.

According to the CDR, Rhea and Sushant spoke on June 5 twice for a very short period, when the conversation lasted for less than two minutes.

The CDRs showed that Sushant made a call to Rhea on June 5 at 8.19 am which lasted for 114 seconds.

After the very short conversation, the next call from Rhea to Sushant lasted for less than three seconds. It was made on June 6 at 9.59 am.

The CDRs also showed that the late actor didn't make any call to Rhea or receive any call from her from June 1 to 4.

In May, the two actors spoke 19 times. The longest conversation between the two took place on May 9, which lasted for more than five-and-a-half minutes.

The call was made by Rhea to Sushant at 6.03 pm which lasted for 347 seconds. On the same day, Rhea also called up Sushant at 4.22 pm and the call lasted for 286 seconds (4.46 minutes).

Besides these two long calls, all the other calls in the month of May lasted for less than three minutes.

The CDRs accessed by IANS also highlighted that the two actors did not speak to each other over phone in the month of April. The two had last spoken to each other over phone on March 23 at 9.55 am for less than a minute.

Sushant was found dead inside his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

On a complaint lodged with the Bihar Police by the late actor's father K.K. Singh on July 25, the CBI and the ED have registered cases into the death of Sushant. The ED had launched a money laundering probe to investigate the alleged transactions worth Rs 15 crore as alleged by his father on July 31, while the CBI launched a criminal probe to ascertain the reason behind the death of the actor on August 6.