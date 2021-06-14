Sushant Singh Rajput Left Pavitra Rishta When I Joined, Regret Not Spending Time with Him: Asha Negi

Asha Negi had joined the cast of Pavitra Rishta after Sushant Singh Rajput had quit the role of Manav in the show TV show that made him a household name. Although the actress never got act with him, she wishes she had some time to spend with the talented actor. Coincidentally, Asha’s new web series Khwabon Ke Parindey happens to be releasing on the same day as Sushant’s first death anniversary, on June 14.

Thinking back to June 14, 2020, Asha says, “A very sad thing happened a year back and we were all in shock. It was a very depressing day. I had a brother who had passed away on June 14, so that’s how I remember the day. I remember thinking about the show (Khwabon Ke Parindey) launching on 14th of June, on the day of Sushant and my brother’s death anniversary.”

Like Sushant, Asha too found popularity with Pavitra Rishta, Ekta Kapoor’s long-running family drama. She played the role of Purvi, an adopted child of Archana (Ankita Lokhande).

Asha regrets the fact that she didn’t get to spend much time with Sushant. “I didn’t get to know Sushant much because when I joined Pavitra Rishta he had already left. He was a great human being, and so talented. I now think I wish I could have sometimes sat with him and spoken to him about stuff. But it’s okay. I just hope that wherever he is, he is in peace. I hope he’s happy wherever he is. And you want to keep praying to give his family a lot of strength and love and to his soul. Even now, while watching something on Instagram, or looking at stuff, sometimes you think, ‘Oh, he’s no more?’”

