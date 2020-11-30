Sushant Singh Rajput Never Wanted to Fit In, Says Close Friend Siddharth Gupta

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise led to a lot of grief and outrage in the country. One of his closest friends, actor Siddharth Gupta talked about his bond with the actor and what he learnt from him.

Talking to Pinkvilla, "I was lucky enough to be in close proximity to him. I feel Sushant is an idea that'll live on forever. A lot of people did not understand him, what he stood for, what he spoke about. The love that he gave people, it is at times so overwhelming that you doubt it."

He further added, "I always believed that he (Sushant) never fit in. He never wanted to also. He always said that, 'I want something completely fresh.'"

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Suspecting that he was murdered, his family requested the Supreme Court to order CBI investigation into the death of the actor. The apex court directed the premier investigating agency to conduct a probe. Apart from the CBI, the ED investigated the money laundering angle in his case.

However, finally, a forensic team from AIIMS in its report stated that he died by suicide and there was no foul play in his death.