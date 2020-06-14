Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher Lead Bollywood in Mourning

Young and promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away in Mumbai on Sunday. He was only 34. Sushant's body was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited.

Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani, Shekhar Ravjianii, Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sanya Malhotra, Zeeshan Ayyub, Rannvijay Singha, Mukti Mohan, Anupam Kher, Manoj Joshi, Koena Mitra among others mourned the loss of the talented actor on social media.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Shocked. This is so sad. So young and talented, will pray that u rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/bWIKrJZAeO — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 14, 2020

Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend...🙏🙏🙏😔

#sushantsinghrajput — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....

Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.

Kindly be kind to all.

Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020

Deeply shocked to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput. I can’t believe! 😞 My heart goes out to his family. ॐ शांति — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput .

Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) June 14, 2020

Take care of yourself and the people around you. I’m extremely sad to read about #SushantSinghRajput. 💔

Make your mental health a priority. pic.twitter.com/EVEKtQGMy8 — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) June 14, 2020

Shocking to hear about @itsSSR . RIP🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 14, 2020

Sushant earned widespread acclaim for playing former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni- The Untold Story (2016), directed by Neeraj Pandey. Many Indian cricketers also condoled Sushant's demise on social media.

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

Badminton player Saina Nehwal wrote, "Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni (sic)."

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

