Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher Lead Bollywood in Mourning

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found hanging at his Bandra residence when his house help alerted the police. Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities mourned his demise on social media.

  Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Young and promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away in Mumbai on Sunday. He was only 34. Sushant's body was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited.

Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani, Shekhar Ravjianii, Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sanya Malhotra, Zeeshan Ayyub, Rannvijay Singha, Mukti Mohan, Anupam Kher, Manoj Joshi, Koena Mitra among others mourned the loss of the talented actor on social media.

Sushant earned widespread acclaim for playing former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni- The Untold Story (2016), directed by Neeraj Pandey. Many Indian cricketers also condoled Sushant's demise on social media.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal wrote, "Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni (sic)."

