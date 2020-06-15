Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Mahesh Babu to Ram Charan, South Stars Pay Condolences

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. The Kedarnath actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry have put out posts on social media in which they have expressed shock over his death.

Many popular faces of the Southern film industry have also expressed grief over the Kai Po Che actor’s death.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter, stating that he is shocked beyond words. He said, “Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss”.







Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 14, 2020

A ‘shocked’ Ram Charan also condoled the Chhichhore actor’s death. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family”.

Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 14, 2020

Actress Keerthy Suresh extended her tribute on Twitter. Sharing a black and white of the 34-year-old actor, she said, “Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace”.

Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more!

Gone way too soon!

Rest in peace.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/W3AZXUvoIY — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 14, 2020

Take a look at some other reactions of actors and actresses part of the south indian film industry:

Shocked to hear the news of #SushantSingh's demise. An incredible talent gone too soon. Rest in Peace. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 14, 2020

I didn't knw u in person. have never met u but yet I feel the pain. Wish u had reached out to somebody,anybody..to talk,to cry,to speak,to share,reach out to seek help. But u didn't. Instead u chose a path tat will leave ur friends,family n fans heartbroken forever #RIP #Sushant pic.twitter.com/fKIXRi4TXq — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 14, 2020

Rest in peace Sushant. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uMSs8yKdJ4 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput ..you had miles to go my boy ... deeply hurt.. speechless... a great talent gone too soon. May your loved ones have the strength to bear this immense pain. RIP pic.twitter.com/DcidrSJKXf — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput 💔 — Nani (@NameisNani) June 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

Shocked and out of Words..such a fantastic talent..

Hope you have finally found your peace brother ❤️

Rest in Peace #SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/244UHzsKnk — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) June 14, 2020

