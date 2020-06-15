MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Mahesh Babu to Ram Charan, South Stars Pay Condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Mahesh Babu to Ram Charan, South Stars Pay Condolences

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock.

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. The Kedarnath actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry have put out posts on social media in which they have expressed shock over his death.

Many popular faces of the Southern film industry have also expressed grief over the Kai Po Che actor’s death.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter, stating that he is shocked beyond words. He said, “Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss”.


A ‘shocked’ Ram Charan also condoled the Chhichhore actor’s death. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family”.

Actress Keerthy Suresh extended her tribute on Twitter. Sharing a black and white of the 34-year-old actor, she said, “Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace”.

Take a look at some other reactions of actors and actresses part of the south indian film industry:

Follow @News18Movies for more


