Sushant Singh Rajput on Dating Rumours With Rhea: I'll Take Lot of Money to Answer This

Any Bollywood off-screen romance is a subject of interest for fans. The excitement surrounding any couple gets even more attention when it is only a speculated romance without any confirmations. Currently, Sushant Singh Rajput is also getting attention for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput has been spotted often going out on dates with Rhea Chakraborty. This has led to the speculation that the two are dating but neither has confirmed or denied the rumors.

Rajput though is not oblivious to them and decided to have some fun while addressing them in an interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan. Adding as to what conditions would help him consider revealing his relationship status, Rajput said, "I have studied in an engineering college and yet I became a hero. It is not sheer luck, I must have planned a lot about it all. So the secret behind all this is that I will take a lot of money for answering truly a personal question like this. It will take a kaand (huge/big) magazine and a lot of money, I need to at least feature on the cover, apart from the money before I tell the truth whether or not I am single."

This is not the first time that Rajput has teased such demands regarding his relationship status. In a recent interview when he was quizzed about what his bond with Chakraborty was like, he had said, "If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it." Well, it looks like he won't be coming out with the truth about his relationship status anytime soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.