Sushant Singh Rajput on Kedarnath’s Success: It Feels Good When an Actor's Work Gets Appreciated
Sushant Singh Rajput opens up about the audience’s response to this latest film and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says he is elated with the positive response that his latest film Kedarnath is getting and all the love has encouraged him to do better.
Set against the backdrop of the disastrous 2013 Uttarakhand floods, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial features him opposite debutante Sara Ali Khan. It has collected Rs 42 crore in its first week.
Talking about the film's success at Star Screen Awards 2018 in Mumbai on Sunday, Sushant said, "I am really happy with the audience response to the film. When an actor's work gets appreciated, it feels good because through that he gets an encouragement.
"The kind of minute detail we have shown in the film, they (people) are getting connected to it and appreciating it. As an actor or a filmmaker, all we want is that whatever we want to say reaches the audience without any obstacle."
Meanwhile, Sushant's former girlfriend of six years Ankita Lokhande is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Last week, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared her first look from the film on his Instagram and captioned it: "Here is the official look of actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in her debut film - Manikarnika. A woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai's army, Jhalkari Bai eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the Queen.
Commenting on the post, Sushant wrote, "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness."
Ankita replied, "Thank you Sushant. I wish you the same."
Talking about the incident, Sushant said on Sunday, "I saw the picture and I really liked it. I wanted to congratulate her on that. So I did it."
When asked if he also congratulated her personally, he said, "I am the same person on digital platform and in my real life. So whatever comment I made on that post was not to show off for people but I really wanted to congratulate her. Since she also replied to my comment, I didn’t feel a need for any separate conversation."
Sushant will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive and Abhishek Chaubey's Son Chiriya.
